County-by-county closings, cancellations, resources for Northeast Florida due to Tropical Cyclone 4

Action News Jax’s First Alert Weather Team is tracking the possible development of a tropical system.

At this time, Potential Tropical Cyclone #4 is not a depression or a tropical storm, but it has the potential to become one. It would earn the name Tropical Storm Debby.

Florida is the “fork in the road” determining the storm’s path and speed. The storm may impact Northeast Florida on Sunday evening.

Duval County & JEA

The City of Jacksonville’s Emergency Preparedness Division is closely monitoring the storm.

Call Center:

Power outages should be reported to JEA either by calling (904)665-6000, visiting JEA.com, or texting “OUT” to MyJEA (69532).



Report downed power lines to 630-CITY (2489) or call 911 if you suspect safety issues or live wire.

JEA is ready to respond as needed as this tropical system approaches. Here’s how you can prepare. pic.twitter.com/fdbtUc78wH — JEA (@NewsfromJEA) August 2, 2024

Clay County:

Shelters:

Clay County is not expecting to open shelters at this time but has locations on standby if the situation changes.

Sandbag locations:

Sandbag locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday at the following locations.



Fleming Island – Eagle Harbor Soccer Complex - 4287 Lakeshore Drive





Middleburg – Omega Park – 4317 County Road 218



Sandbags are limited to 10 per resident. Bags are first come, first served and have a limited supply. The county will refill the sites as needed. You will have to fill up your own bags.



Shovels are not provided. Residents should bring their own to fill their bags.

Evacuations:

No zone evacuations at this time.

Curbside Collection:

Curbside collection will continue to run on a normal pickup schedule, weather permitting.

Government Closures:

At this time, Government buildings will remain open for normal business hours.

Call Center:

The call center will be open, starting Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Please call toll-free at 1-877-252-9362.

Nassau County:

Nassau County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm. They remind you to review your plans, know your evacuation routes, and prepare your disaster supply list.

St. Johns County:

St. Johns County Emergency Management is monitoring the storm. They are urging you to prepare.

Baker County:

The Baker County Sheriff’s Office and Division of Emergency Management is meeting and updating the plan of operations.

Sandbag locations:

Sandbag locations will be open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the following locations.



City Yard – 764 Hartline Drive in Macclenny

Action News Jax will update these lists as more information is provided by each county.

