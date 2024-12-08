County Road 220 project starting soon in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The first phase of the lane-widening and reconstruction project on County Road 220 starts the week of Dec. 16.

During this phase, County Road 220 will be widened to four lanes from Hollars Place to west of Henley Road, ending at Chief Ridaught Trail.

Phase two is expected to start in early 2025.

Drivers should expect detours as seen on the map.

