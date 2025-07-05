Local

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road closure on Blanding Boulevard after crash brings down power lines

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a major crash that shut down a stretch of Blanding Boulevard overnight and is still causing traffic problems Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before midnight near Wheeler Avenue, in the 1500 block of Blanding Blvd.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says power lines came down during the crash, forcing the road to close in both directions.

As of 9:29 a.m., all southbound lanes of Blanding at Park Street remain blocked.

Drivers in the area should expect delays and find another route.

Action News Jax will keep sharing updates on the crash.

