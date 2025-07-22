Local

Crash on I-95 North causing delays near Baymeadows

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A crash on I-95 North is causing significant delays Tuesday morning between Baymeadows Road and Bowden Road.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash is blocking the left lane and left shoulder. Both FHP and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue crews responded to the scene.

No fatalities have been reported at this time.

