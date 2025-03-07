All lanes back open after crash on I-10 near SR 121 in Baker County, FHP says

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — All lanes of Interstate 10 near the State Road 121 exit in Macclenny are back open after a crash, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Photos sent to Action News Jax by a viewer showed two Baker County Fire Rescue units on the scene and a Macclenny Fire and Rescue Department.

One person was hurt and has minor injuries, authorities said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.