4 hurt, including 3 high schoolers, after charter bus hits guard rail on I-95, SJCFR says

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A crash with injuries is blocking parts of Interstate 95 northbound just north of the St. Johns-Flagler county line, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. when a charter bus hit a guard rail.

SJCFR said everyone on the bus was evacuated and four people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Three of those four people are high-school age, SJCFR said.

Traffic cameras show the left and center lanes blocked by several emergency vehicles.

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Motorists are being asked by SJCFR to avoid the area.

Action News Jax has also reached out to FHP and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

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