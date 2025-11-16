Local

Crash involving motorcycle shuts down Blanding Boulevard

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
FILE IMAGE: FHP patrol vehicle with lights Investigators said an SUV rear-ended a car stropped for a traffic signal on OBT at Hunter's Creek Boulevard early Monday. (Florida Highway Patrol/Florida Highway Patrol)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A serious crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle has closed all southbound lanes of Blanding Boulevard in Clay County.

Clay County Fire Rescue says they responded to the scene around 1:45 p.m. Sunday near Belmont Boulevard in Orange Park.

Officials have issued a trauma alert due to the severity of injuries.

Drivers are urged to avoid Blanding Boulevard and seek alternate routes. There is no estimated time for reopening the roadway.

Additional updates will be provided as more information is released.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News