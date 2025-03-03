Crash in Mandarin kills one motorcyclist, severely injures elderly passenger

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night that a crash in Mandarin left a motorcyclist dead.

It happened at an intersection just south of San Jose Blvd. and Loretto Road.

JSO said two motorcycles on separate bikes were traveling down the road around 6:15 Sunday night.

An SUV heading the opposite direction attempted to make a left turn, narrowly missing one of the cyclists.

The other motorcyclist, a man believed to be in his 20s, collided with the passenger side of the SUV and died at the scene.

JSO said the SUV was occupied by a couple in their 80s. The woman driving appears to be fine. The passenger, also in their 80s, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

When Action News Jax arrived after 7 P.M., our crew saw what appeared to be a body lying in the road.

A person on the scene raised concerns about why it had not been covered. Sergeant Hungerford told us that it was possible they had not finished collecting evidence, but will work to do better in the future.

JSO says this is the 34th traffic death in Duval County this year and the 6th involving a motorcycle.

Officials on our roads responded to at least 5 deadly crashes Sunday morning.

Action News Jax told you about the fatal accident reported in Clay County HERE, as well as the other two fatal accidents reported in Flagler County HERE.

The other set of accidents reported came out of Columbia County.

