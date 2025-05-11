Crash on Westside leaves one dead in retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At least one person is dead after a pickup truck drove into a retention pond on Sunday afternoon in the 6700 block of Lane Avenue South.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The truck drove eastbound out of the Lakeside apartments, crossed all lanes, ran straight through a fence, then crashed into the pond, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said at a news conference.

“The vehicle submerged, and nobody came out of the vehicle,” JSO said.

Hours after the crash, JSO’s dive team remained at the scene working to remove an occupant from the truck.

*This article has been amended

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.