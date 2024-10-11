Local

Crash with injuries closes southbound lanes on Southside Boulevard

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is providing traffic information. 

Jacksonville, Fla. — The southbound lanes on Southside Boulevard at Baymeadows in Jacksonville were closed Friday morning at around 7:30 a.m. due to a crash with injuries, according to JSO.

