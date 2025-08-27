Crews battle early morning apartment fire in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Emergency units were on the scene early Wednesday of an apartment fire in Lake City. Flames were showing through the roof at Cedar Park Apartments on NW Bascom Norris Drive. Lake City Fire Department posted a photo of the fire on social media just after 4 a.m. asking people to avoid the area.

*This story will be updated with additional information when more details are available.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.