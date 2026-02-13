Crime Stoppers urges community to come forward with tips in deadly case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for the driver who hit and killed a woman on the Westside.

Police say a woman was riding an electric scooter on Jammes Road in Oak Hill around 9:30 pm Thursday when she was struck by a vehicle that was going southbound.

The unknown vehicle fled the scene without stopping or helping the woman, who died on scene.

Chase Robinson with First Coast Crime Stoppers told Jacksonville Morning News the community’s help could make all the difference in this case.

“This is a perfect opportunity for the community to step up and do the right thing. We encourage anyone who was out there around the 9:30 area to report anything suspicious that they might of saw. It could be a vehicle description potentially with front end damage and this can really help to lead detectives in the right direction even tracking using cameras, red light intersections, specific vehicle make and models towards where ultimately they can find a suspect who was involved in this unfortunate event.”

First Coast Crime Stoppers Executive Director Chase Robinson (Courtesy of Kristine Bellino, WOKV)

Robinson emphasized that even if someone is unsure whether the information is relevant, they should still report it.

“Anything that you think could be suspicious or even remotely related to this case, you can report it safely, securely and anonymously to Crime Stoppers even if you see it stopped at a red light, parked in a parking lot, you can even snap a picture of it and send that to Crime Stoppers as well. Having pictures whether you see it on social media, someone posting a picture of it, screenshots are welcome as well. Any form of information that can help point detectives in the right direction is vital to bringing justice to this individual who was killed.”

Robinson says that anyone seeking a cash reward while remaining anonymous must submit their tip through Crime Stoppers.

So far in 2025, Crime Stoppers has approved more than $109,000 in cash rewards to tipsters.

“That was 133 rewards in total and not only that it led to 188 arrests and a record high in narcotics and property that was seized over 1.5 million in the area just last year alone. When you feel that you have information, Crime Stoppers has legitimacy, there’s a wait to the information that you have. Not only do you get a safer community, you get a cash reward but actual results you can see when you step outside of your door happen,” said Robinson.

Anyone who submits a tip to First Coast Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest in any of their cases is eligible for a cash reward.

