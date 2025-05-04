C&S Wholesale Services closing Baldwin distribution center, cutting 490 jobs

BALDWIN, Fla. — C&S Wholesale Grocers announced its plans to close its Baldwin distribution center later this year. About 490 employees will lose their jobs at the western Duval County facility as a result of the closure.

A company news release states the layoff will begin July 4. "This layoff will be permanent, and the Company’s operations at the location will permanently cease," the news release states.

The layoffs include a range of positions including 132 drivers, 99 selectors, and 40 forklift operators, the news release states.

The distribution center closure comes on the heels of C&S Wholesale Grocers and Southeastern Grocers Inc. CEO Anthony Hucker announcing in February the company is adjusting to buying back 170 Winn-Dixie and Harveys stores after selling 400 to Aldi.

