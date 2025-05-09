Cummer Museum announces 7th annual Summer at the Cummer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens announced the return of its annual Summer at the Cummer event series, held on Friday evenings from May 30, 2025 through June 20, 2025.

Presented by Citi, Summer at the Cummer is a free series that activates the Cummer Museum’s campus on Friday evenings from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Each week brings live music by some of the city’s top musicians, dynamic art experiences by Northeast Florida creatives, hands-on art-making fun, playful lawn games and more. Summer at the Cummer provides guests an opportunity to enjoy full access to the museum’s historically significant riverfront gardens and galleries featuring the permanent collection and special exhibitions, including “Knowing the West,” organized by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

“Citi Jacksonville is honored to be this year’s presenting sponsor of Summer at the Cummer. We’re thrilled to continue supporting the Cummer Museum’s commitment to providing accessible art, gardens, and learning experiences for the entire community,” said Citi Jacksonville Site Head Vickie Behan.

During each Summer at the Cummer event, attendees will be able to order food and beverages from the Cummer Café, including beer, wine and cocktails. Guests will also have the opportunity to pre-order picnic baskets to enjoy the sunset on the river and dine picnic-style in the gardens.

“We are grateful to Citi for their long-standing partnership and for their support this year in providing this wonderful event series that honors our founder Ninah Cummer’s vision to create a center of beauty for all,” said Kimberly Noble, the interim George W. and Kathleen I. Gibbs Director and CEO. “Summer at the Cummer has something for everyone, and this year’s lineup of musicians, artists and activities is going to be fantastic.”

Live music is made possible by the Mildred Shafer Brown Memorial Fund. The current schedule of artists and activities includes:

Friday, May 30:

● 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Visitors can participate in a weaving demonstration with looms and spinning wheels by the Jacksonville Weavers’ Guild in Art Connections.

● 5 to 8 p.m.: Garden activities and lawn games. Live music by musicians Chillakaya and Yale Dray.

Friday, June 6:

● 5 to 8 p.m.: Garden activities and lawn games. A special visit by Jax River City Pride in celebration of Pride Month. Live music by musicians Freddy for Peace and Scott Greenway.

Friday, June 13:

● 5 to 6:30 p.m.: Gullah Geechee storytelling and musical experience with Anastasia Ketchen.

● 5 to 8 p.m.: Garden activities and lawn games. Live music by Akia Uwanda and Jesabel.

Friday, June 20:

● 4 to 9 p.m.: Garden activities, lawn games and live music by The Rip Currents and Arvid Smith.

