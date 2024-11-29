Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens announces new events for the upcoming holiday season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens invites the community to celebrate the holiday season through an array of events and promotions throughout the upcoming month.

Starting Sunday, December 1, the Cummer Shop invited shoppers to participate in Museum Store Sunday, the annual holiday shopping day supporting such institutions and their stores. Guests can also receive 25% off every Museum Store Sunday purchase as well a 15% discount in the Cummer Café throughout the day.

From Thursday, December 5 to Friday, December 6, the Cummer Museum will begin offering its signature holiday event, Champagne & Shopping. Shoppers ages 21+ may enjoy complimentary Champagne while shopping exclusive offers and trunk shows. This event is open to all shoppers, independent of Museum admission. There will also be a 20% percent discount on all purchases.

The Cummer Museum will also be hosting a variety of workshops and programs throughout December.

Sunday, December 1 - Port Drawing

Sunday, December 8 - Self-Care Sundays

Sunday, December 15 - Landscape Painting

Saturday, December 21 - Clay Creations

“The holidays are a time of community, and we welcome all to enjoy the festivities at the Museum this year,” said Dr. Andrea Barnwell Brownlee, the George W. and Kathleen I. Gibbs Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Museum. “We offer something to inspire for all ages, and I can think of no better way to end the year than to engage the creative spirit.”

Learn more HERE.

