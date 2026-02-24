The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens announces new hours

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens has announced updated operating hours starting March 9.

New Hours:

Monday: CLOSED

Tuesday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 4 p.m

Evening hours will shift from Tuesday’s to Thursdays, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy extended access to the Museum as the weekend approaches.

In addition, Free Third Tuesdays will transition to Free Third Thursdays. February 17 marked the final Free Third Tuesday, and March 19 will be the first Free Third Thursday under the new schedule.

Free First Saturdays will continue as usual.

For more information on operating hours and admission, visit here.

