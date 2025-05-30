Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens kicks off the Summer at Cummer annual event series

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Summer at the Cummer event series returns at the Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens every Friday night from May 30 through June 20.

Each week will host live music from some of the city’s top musicians and other activities such as dynamic art experiences by Northeast Florida and lawn games.

Attendees can order food and beverages at the Cummer Café. People can also pre-order picnic baskets to dine in the gardens.

Guests are allowed full access to the museum’s riverfront gardens, galleries, and special exhibits such as “Knowing the West”, organized by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art.

“Citi Jacksonville is honored to be this year’s presenting sponsor of Summer at the Cummer. We’re thrilled to continue supporting the Cummer Museum’s commitment to providing accessible art, gardens, and learning experiences for the entire community,” said Citi Jacksonville Site Head Vickie Behan.

Friday, May 30:

● 5:30 to 7 p.m.: Visitors can participate in a weaving demonstration with looms and spinning wheels by the Jacksonville Weavers’ Guild in Art Connections.

● 5 to 8 p.m.: Garden activities and lawn games. Live music by musicians Chillakaya and Yale Dray.

Friday, June 6:

● 5 to 8 p.m.: Garden activities and lawn games. A special visit by Jax River City Pride in celebration of Pride Month. Live music by musicians Freddy for Peace and Scott Greenway.

Friday, June 13:

● 5 to 6:30 p.m.: Gullah Geechee storytelling and musical experience with Anastasia Ketchen.

● 5 to 8 p.m.: Garden activities and lawn games. Live music by Akia Uwanda and Jesabel.

Friday, June 20:

● 4 to 9 p.m.: Garden activities, lawn games, and live music by The Rip Currents and Arvid Smith.

