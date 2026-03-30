Cummer Museum hosting spring plant sale and makers market

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens will host a spring plant sale and women makers market on Saturday, April 4.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the museum’s front lawn and is free to attend.

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Shoppers can browse handmade items, home décor, and garden-themed products from local women-owned businesses.

Vendors include artists, florists, and jewelry makers, along with plant sellers offering a variety of greenery.

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The museum says some plants available for purchase were grown by its own garden team, giving visitors a chance to take home part of the museum’s grounds.

The event is part of the museum’s monthly Free First Saturday, meaning admission to the museum will also be free that day.

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