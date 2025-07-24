Cummer Museum saddles up for National Cowboy Day with ‘Knowing the West’ exhibit

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cummer Museum of Art and Gardens celebrates National Cowboy Day with a visit to Knowing the West, an exhibition of America’s iconic frontier, this Saturday.

The exhibition explores the myths, realities, and diverse perspectives that have shaped the American West through various art forms, including paintings, photography, and mixed media.

National Cowboy Day honors the enduring legacy of cowboys and the spirit of the American West.

‘Knowing the West’ invites visitors to engage with that legacy in a deeper, more nuanced way, making it an ideal event for families, history enthusiasts, and art lovers alike.

The exhibition will be open during the museum’s hours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2025.

Visitors can explore the rich cultural and historical narratives that have defined America’s iconic frontier.

