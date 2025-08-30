Local

Cummer Museum’s ‘Knowing the West’ exhibition ends August 31

Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens Final Weekend to Experience Knowing the West at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This weekend, August 30- August 31, is the last chance to experience the ‘Knowing the West’ exhibition at the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens in Jacksonville.

The exhibition, which includes painting, photography, and sculpture, offers a nuanced view of the American West’s history and mythology.

Visitors can explore diverse narratives and artistic representations of the iconic American West, prompting them to question their understanding of the region.

The exhibition also features a pop-up shop with unique Western wear, jewelry, and textiles.

Cummer Museum's 'Knowing the West' 'Knowing the West' showcases works by noted 19th- and 20th-century American and European artists.

In addition to ‘Knowing the West,’ guests can view ‘A Special Bequest: Works from the Helen M. and Edward W. Lane Jr. Collection.’This special exhibition celebrates a recent bequest to the museum’s permanent collection, showcasing works by noted 19th- and 20th-century American and European artists.

The Cummer Café will be open for those looking to grab a bite, and the gardens will be welcoming all looking for respite on the river.

The exhibitions run on Saturday, August 30, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sunday, August 31, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

