Dawn Patrol celebrates 50 years at Jacksonville YMCA

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Members of the First Coast YMCA gathered Wednesday at the Winston Family YMCA in Jacksonville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dawn Patrol, an early-morning group focused on fitness and fellowship.

The morning workout class, which brings members together at the break of dawn, is the longest continuously running workout class of any YMCA in North Florida.

The group was established in 1976 when a group of YMCA members began meeting at 6 a.m. to walk together before taking part in a group fitness class. What began as a simple morning routine eventually grew into a tight-knit community and an enduring part of the Winston Family YMCA’s culture.

Over five decades, the early-morning group has brought together Jacksonville residents from all walks of life, building relationships that extend well past daily exercise routines.

The 50th anniversary event was held in Studio B at the Winston Family YMCA. The program featured a community breakfast, a dedicated video tribute chronicling five decades of history, and an open-mic session where both current and former members shared personal memories.

Longtime Dawn Patrol members Wayne Durban, John Anderson, Tom Welchans and Bill Klima delivered remarks during the celebration. Their stories highlighted the history of the group and underscored the deep friendships built among participants since the group’s founding.

Tim Burrows, senior vice president of operations at the Winston Family YMCA, spoke about the group’s significance to the organization. Burrows noted that the group reflects the core mission of the facility.

“Dawn Patrol is a perfect example of what makes the YMCA so special,” Burrows said. “While it began as a group of people coming together to walk and exercise, it has grown into a family built on friendship, encouragement and a shared commitment to one another.

“For 50 years, this group has created a sense of belonging that extends well beyond the workout, and that is the kind of community we strive to foster at the YMCA every day.”

Fifty years after its inception, Dawn Patrol continues to gather early each morning while much of Jacksonville is still waking up. YMCA leaders said the group’s legacy serves as a testament to the power of showing up, staying active, and creating lasting social bonds.

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