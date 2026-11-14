A day after a nationwide ground stop, passengers at JIA still waiting to get where they’re going

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A nationwide federal ground stop caused widespread flight delays and cancellations across the country, leaving travelers scrambling to make alternative travel arrangements.

At Jacksonville International Airport, passengers faced extended waits and disrupted schedules after being forced to deplane and wait for updates.

Passengers at Jacksonville International Airport on Saturday described the lingering situation as a long waiting game.

The Federal Aviation Administration’s nationwide ground stop that last for several hours on Friday continued to impact travelers arriving at and departing from the airport, forcing many to continue to wait Saturday inside the terminal for hours.

As of 2:30 p.m., FlightAware statistics show 49 total cancellations and 46 total delays out of Jacksonville’s airport so far on Saturday. This data accounts for both departures and arrivals.

Gloria Porter was among the stranded passengers attempting to make it home to Arkansas since Friday afternoon. Porter spent more than 24 hours at Jacksonville International Airport after her flight was disrupted due to the nationwide ground stop.

“It’s very frustrating,” Porter said of the long wait at the terminal. “I woke up shivering over here.”

Porter had to rearrange her schedule after being forced to deplane her scheduled flight.

The unexpected delay created extra hardship because of her family responsibilities waiting back home in Arkansas.

“I left a special needs child in Arkansas,” Porter said. “So there’s that frustration, you know, I know she’s wondering where’s Grandma, but I don’t, you know, there’s nothing I can do.”

Despite the frustration, Porter said she was grateful to be safe on the ground.

“It could have been worse,” Porter said. “You know, we could have been up in the air. Something could have happened. So we have to just count our blessings.”

As Porter continued to wait, she watched other passengers celebrate as they boarded on-time flights and prepared to depart from the airport.

Passenger Jovan Teague was among those. “Oh, I’m excited. I’m ready to go up and down,” Teague said. Take a little dive ... We’re ready.”

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