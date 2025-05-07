DCPS addresses employee sexual misconduct with proposed policy revisions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County School Board Members are more clearly defining how teachers should be communicating with students appropriately.

Currently, policy 6.84 tackles fraternization with students and prohibits any inappropriate relationship, sexual or not, between a student and a Duval County Public Schools employee or volunteer who is 18 years or older.

You can read policy 6.84 in its entirety here: https://www.duvalschools.org/page/chapter-6-human-resource-services

Since recent allegations of sexual misconduct by employees, district leaders and Duval school board members say these new policy revisions are a fulfillment of the promise the district made after those allegations.

In 2024, Action News Jax reported at least five instances of misconduct by employees. Many of those allegations came out of the Douglas Anderson School of the Arts.

Jeffrey Clayton, a former Douglas Anderson teacher, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for sex crimes after a student alleged that he touched her inappropriately.

Policy revisions to 6.84 will:

Prohibit employees from privately messaging students; teachers and students can communicate only through district-approved communication tools

Prohibit employees and students from being alone together; one-on-one interactions must be approved by school administrators

Prohibit employees from accepting any vulgar material from a student; if that happens, it must be reported immediately

You can read the full proposed policy revisions below:

Action News Jax is closely monitoring the board’s vote on this policy revision and will keep you updated here and on air.

