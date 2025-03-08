Local

DCPS: Highlight teachers and staff with ‘Team Duval’ shoutout program

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Duval County Public Schools Headquarters
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have you had a moment with an inspirational educator? Or has your child had an exceptional experience in school? Duval County Public Schools wants you to shout them out!

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

DCPS is offering a shoutout program across all schools through the ‘Team Duval’ program, where educators are given a platform to be congratulated for their work.

There are 4 shoutout categories:

Click HERE to give a shoutout or learn more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!