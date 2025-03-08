DCPS: Highlight teachers and staff with ‘Team Duval’ shoutout program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Have you had a moment with an inspirational educator? Or has your child had an exceptional experience in school? Duval County Public Schools wants you to shout them out!

DCPS is offering a shoutout program across all schools through the ‘Team Duval’ program, where educators are given a platform to be congratulated for their work.

There are 4 shoutout categories:

Click HERE to give a shoutout or learn more.

