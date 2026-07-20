DCPS police dogs undergo drug and gun detection training

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As we head into the back-to-school season, all sorts of threats can pop up on school campuses. That’s why Duval County Public Schools and its police dogs are doing their part to detect threats on campuses.

A group of four canines is trained on a variety of different simulated odors to find guns and drugs. On Monday, at A. Phillip Randolph Career Academies in Moncrief, police trainers ran the animals through four scenarios to exercise their abilities.

“So this is just part of the training that goes on all summer long while our students are enjoying summer vacation. Our police officers are actively still at work training and getting ready to keep students and staff safe for the next school year,” said DCPS Police Chief Jackson Short.

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In more than five scenarios, a group of four canines demonstrated their ability to detect odors to locate contraband or people. These dogs located everything from firearms to a cocaine base in a backpack. The dogs even helped find a missing child and dropped evidence from a fleeing suspect in another.

“We utilize the Fortify Florida app,” said Chief Short.

“Not just students and staff, but anyone can report a tip anonymously, and they can also upload pictures or video if they need to that app,” Chief Short added.

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In another change, younger students will also be subject to stricter security measures.

“This upcoming year we’re going to actually start weapons detection into elementary schools. We do feel like our elementary students deserve the same level of safety and security that all of our other students,” Chief Short said.

The size of the canine unit has doubled from 2 to 4 dogs with a fifth on the way. Officials say it’s at no cost to the school district.

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