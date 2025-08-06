DCPS Superintendent Dr. Bernier weighs in on students’ return to school

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Duval County students prepare to return to class, district leaders say they are building on the momentum of a historic achievement: the district’s first-ever “A” rating.

Superintendent Dr. Christopher Bernier told Action News Jax the district is focused on making continuous improvements — from tackling staffing shortages and boosting attendance to increasing school safety and academic opportunities.

Last school year, more than 40 students were injured in traffic-related incidents, prompting the district to renew its “Be Safe, Be Seen” campaign.

Bernier is asking the community to stay alert on the roads as students return to campuses.

“We have to shift our focus as drivers going into this weekend to be looking out for our kids,” Bernier said. “While our students don’t always make the best decisions, we as drivers need to be looking out for them.”

This year also marks the start of Florida’s statewide cell phone ban for elementary and middle schools.

Under the law, students must keep devices out of sight during school hours, although they can access them in emergencies. Bernier is asking parents to help support the effort.

“If it’s not an emergency, please call the school so that your student doesn’t get in trouble by getting their phone out of their backpack,” he said.

Families can also expect higher lunch prices this year. Thirty-seven schools will no longer offer free meals to all students, and prices are increasing districtwide.

Elementary school lunches will now cost $4, up from $1.95. Middle and high school lunches will cost $4.25, a jump from $2.25.

“We need to be able to pay for the food that we serve,” Bernier said. “I would wager you’d have a difficult time finding a full, balanced meal for $4.25 anywhere else.”

As the new year begins, Duval County Public Schools is dealing with 300 staffing vacancies — 50 more than at the start of last school year. Bernier attributed the increase to a deliberate effort to reduce class sizes in elementary schools.

The investment created more teaching positions — and more openings.

“When I got here, I was surprised by how big our elementary class sizes were,” he said. “So this year, we provided schools with enough funding to meet the constitutional amendment for more teachers.”

While improving student attendance remains a challenge, Bernier said progress is being made.

Bernier also emphasized that parental involvement is one of the most effective tools to combat absenteeism.

“Student attendance has improved. We’re down in terms of habitual truancy, but we still have a long way to go,” he said. “We can’t teach students who are not present.”

The superintendent even weighed in on discussions among some school board members to possibly remove diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) language from district policy. While the board has yet to make a formal decision, Bernier said the matter is out of his hands.

“That is up to the school board,” he said. “You’re asking me about a policy decision that belongs in the hands of the board.”

Still, Bernier celebrated a win on the academic front: the district will continue offering Advanced Placement (AP) courses, which were at risk of being eliminated earlier this year.

“I have to credit our delegation,” he said. “They listened, met with lawmakers in Tallahassee, talked about the potential impact, and we found a workable solution. We now have the dollars necessary to support our classrooms.”

As families prepare for the start of school, Bernier said his goal is to ensure that every student not only returns — but stays engaged and shows up ready to succeed.

