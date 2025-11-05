DCPS votes to sell Southbank headquarters to developer for $17.2M

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County Public Schools has announced the relocation of its administrative headquarters to 8928 Prominence Parkway in the Baymeadows area, a move approved by the school board on November 4, 2025.

The decision to move the headquarters is part of a strategic plan to enhance fiscal responsibility and operational efficiency, while generating revenue to reinvest in the district’s capital budget. The current headquarters on the Southbank will be sold to Chase Properties for over $17.2 million.

“This move allows us to give more back to our schools without taking anything away from students,” said Dr. Christopher Bernier, Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools. “By relocating only our administrative offices, we’re reducing overhead costs and generating revenue that will be reinvested directly into the capital budget to support classrooms, educators, and student resources.”

The transition will affect only the administrative operations, with no impact on classroom instruction, student transportation, or parent-facing services. Public-facing functions will continue at the Parent Resource Center at the Schultz Center for Teaching and Leadership.

The new location in Baymeadows is expected to offer improved accessibility for a broader segment of the district’s staff. School Board meetings will continue to be held at the current Southbank location until further notice.

Jacksonville City Councilmember Joe Carlucci expressed support for the sale, emphasizing its importance for the future development of the Jacksonville Riverfront. “This location will be one of the most critical spaces for the future of the Jacksonville Riverfront,” Carlucci said.

Chase Properties plans to redevelop the Southbank property into a mixed-use space featuring 300 apartments, 300 condos, a hotel, and retail space. The school board has 456 days to finalize the transactions for both the sale of the Southbank property and the purchase of the Baymeadows building.

The decision to move the headquarters was not without controversy, as some board members expressed concerns about the new location’s distance from downtown. However, others argued that the move was necessary to demonstrate the district’s willingness to let go of its properties.

