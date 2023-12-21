DCPS notifies families of expected widespread school bus delays Thursday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Just before children go on winter break, parents and guardians were notified in a county-wide message that widespread bus delays should be expected on Thur., Dec. 21.

In an email sent to families, Duval County Public Schools said that widespread delays should be expected “due to an abnormally high number of anticipated bus driver absences.”

The email assured parents and guardians that no matter how late busses might be on Thursday afternoon, children would be at school in a safe and supervised place until busses could take them home.

The anticipated delays are expected to affect both morning and afternoon transportation.

In Wednesday’s email, DCPS told families how they could monitor the situation.

“On Thursday, we encourage you to check out our bus delays web page at www.duvalschools.org/busdelays to see the status of your student’s bus. If you are able, and you prefer to transport your child on Thursday, you may do so following normal procedures. Please contact your school’s office to let them know if that is your intention.”

DCPS said that their transportation providers will work to transport children as quickly as possible, but that could be significantly later than normal.

