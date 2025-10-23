DEA to host 29th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Drug Enforcement Administration, in collaboration with nearly 4,000 law enforcement partners across the country, will host National Prescription Take Back Day on Saturday, October 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This event provides a safe and anonymous way for people across the country to dispose of expired or unused prescription and over-the-counter medications including items like aspirin, Advil, Tylenol, NyQuil, allergy medicine, or any other medications you prefer not to list.

All drop offs are confidential and accepted with no questions asked, helping to prevent prescription drug misuse and reduce the risk of accidental overdoses or poisonings.

Mike McCormick from Florida Poison Control spoke with Jacksonville’s Morning News about the importance of this event.

“There’s really two big reasons why this is so important. From a poison control perspective, one of the things we worry about are children under the age of six years old. We are going into Halloween right now, a lot of medication can be confused for candy so what we want to do is take that risk out of your house, so medication does not fall into children’s hands.”

Mike McCormick Mike McCormick from Florida Poison Control Center (Ben Fridkis)

According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, opioids such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, codeine, and morphine, are among the most frequently misused prescription pain medications.

“One of the things to remember is that about half the people that end up with substance use disorder start with a pill from a family or friendly member,” said McCormick

Prescription Drug Take Back Day also ensures medications are disposed of properly and in an environmentally safe way.

The event takes place every year on the fourth Saturday in April and October.

In Jacksonville, the main drop-off location will be at The Avenues Mall, with additional sites in Nassau County.

Click here for more details and local drop-off locations.

