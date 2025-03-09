Deadline approaches to submit Clay County Volunteer of the Year

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The Clay County Board of Commissioners Office is making one final call for Volunteer of the Year award nominations.

The award aims to recognize an individual who has significantly contributed to the community through volunteer work.

Last year, Amie Hagar was named the first-ever winner.

Hagar was recognized for her dedication to the welfare of animals at the Clay County Animal Services shelter. For more than five years, she has played a pivotal role in finding foster and permanent adoption homes for numerous animals.

In order to nominate someone, they must meet the following criteria provided:

Nominees must be registered on the Community & Social Services volunteer portal with Clay County, Florida

Nominees must have completed a minimum of 50 volunteer hours within Clay County

Nominees must have been active from January 1 - December 31, 2024.

Nominees' work must have contributed to the community and promoted community efforts throughout Clay County.

Nominees must be submitted by March 14, 2025. Submit applications by clicking HERE.

