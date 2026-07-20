Deadline Monday to register to vote or change party for Florida Primary

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday is the final day to register to vote or change your party affiliation for the Primary Election on August 18.

Florida is a closed Primary state, which means that only voters registered within that political party may vote in that party’s primary election.

However, the upcoming election will include nonpartisan judicial and school board races in which all voters will cast a vote, regardless of party affiliation.

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A Special Election will be held to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Councilman Terrance Edward Freeman, At-Large Group 1. The race will be on all ballots.

You can register to vote at the Supervisor of Elections Office at 105 E. Monroe St., at any Jacksonville Public Library, or online at duvalelections.gov.

While on the website, you can also confirm your registration status, see a complete list of early voting sites and find your Election Day precinct location.

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