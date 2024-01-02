Local

Deadly crash reported by FHP in Fleming Island on US 17

Florida Highway Patrol has reported a fatal crash in Clay County on US 17 Monday evening.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol has confirmed that a deadly crash on Monday evening in Clay County.

Dispatch was called at 6:48 p.m. with emergency vehicles arriving at the scene on US 17 and Clay Street in Fleming Island just after 7 p.m.

The last update given by FHP is that all southbound lanes were blocked on US 17.

When more information is available this story will be updated.

