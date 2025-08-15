Deadly crash shuts down all lanes of Blanding Boulevard in Clay County

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — All lanes of Blanding Boulevard are shut down due to a deadly traffic crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened between a truck and a sedan at the intersection with Azalea Ridge Boulevard, killing one person, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP began responding to the scene at around 4:30 pm.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said Blanding Blvd. will be closed in both directions between Branan Field Road/Baxley Road and CR-220 for an “extended period’ of time.

Due to the crash and subsequent detours, heavy delays are expected.

