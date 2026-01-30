‘Deliberate act of violence’: ACPS seeks public’s help after dog found injured and later dies

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Animal Care and Protective Services is asking for the public’s help in identifying individuals who left a dog in a park, where he later died after being found bleeding and whining.

According to ACPS, Animal Services Officers (ASO) responded to a call on January 20 regarding a dog pacing in a park. The person who called said they saw two people leave the dog after walking into the park. The dog’s name was Tristian.

Tristian was described as being in “horrible pain” by ASO when they arrived. He was reportedly found foaming at the mouth, bleeding, whining, and actively seizing, making it difficult for them to load him into their van.

ACPS says Tristian was stiff and unresponsive when they arrived at the shelter. He ended up dying, and the veterinarian’s necropsy showed that he suffered “horrifically”. His head was severely crushed, which caused seizures as a “deliberate act of violence.”

Tristian, a senior dog, was found bleeding, whining, and seizing at a Jacksonville Park

The caller could not identify the gender or ethnicity of the people who abandoned Tristian. The caller said the individuals were of average height and weight, and one was wearing a yellow hoodie and the other was wearing a grey shirt.

ACPS encourages anyone who knows anything regarding the individuals who abandoned Tristian to come forward. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for rewards up to $3,000 and can be made anonymously by texting **TIPS or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

