Democrats and Republican lawmakers leave Alligator Alcatraz with vastly different impressions

OCHOPEE, Fla. — A local state lawmaker suing the state to gain full access to Alligator Alcatraz is unlikely to get a final ruling anytime soon, but she did get to see the facility this weekend.

Several lawmakers joined the tours, and takeaways largely fell along party lines.

State Representative Angie Nixon (D-Jacksonville) and State Representative Danny Nix (R-Port Charlotte) both went to Alligator Alcatraz over the weekend.

Nixon described the tour as feeling staged, and left with deep concerns about the conditions there after her group had their tour cut short due to an alleged security issue.

“And soon after it started to rain. And so, we think that they were trying to hide the fact that when it rains, the sewage rises, when it rains, the lights go out,” said Nixon.

On the other hand, Nix told Action News Jax he found the facility to be clean and humane.

“It’s one of those things to where I’m surprised that we can have two totally different views,” said Nix.

Nix claimed he saw detainees properly fed with access to air conditioning, medical care, and private showers.

He also claimed all those being held there are adult males with active deportation orders.

“This literally is the last place for them to go to be held before they’re sent back to their country, but there’s still attorneys there when needed,” said Nix.

But Nixon, who said she and other lawmakers were barred from talking directly with detainees, recounted hearing cries for help.

“They started yelling libertad, libertad, which means freedom or liberty in Spanish,” said Nixon.

Nixon is part of a lawsuit filed against the state on behalf of a group of Florida lawmakers who are attempting to gain full access to Alligator Alcatraz.

The Florida Supreme Court punted on taking the issue up directly on Monday, sending the case back to a district court for consideration.

While Florida law gives lawmakers the ability to tour state prisons unannounced, state officials have claimed the detention facility in the Everglades is exempt from that requirement.

And while Nixon and the others suing have faced an early setback in their legal fight, Nixon said they have no intention to stop pushing for transparency.

“We’re gonna continue to advocate for people and ensure that folks are treated with dignity, humanity, and respect,” said Nixon.

Until there is a final ruling in the case, state lawmakers will likely not have full access to Alligator Alcatraz, unless the Division of Emergency Management decides to offer them another tour.

