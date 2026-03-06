DEP fields 20,000+ complaints about alleged weather modification, finds no evidence of violations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Thousands of Floridians are looking to the skies with confusion and fear and sending complaints of alleged weather modification activities to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection.

The complaints stem from a law signed by Governor Ron DeSantis last year that banned weather modification activities in the state.

“Because you have all of these people that are saying the way to fight climate change is to inject this stuff and block the sun and do all that, and I’m just like, no,” said DeSantis in May of 2025.

Part of the law, which kicked in last July, also established a hotline for people to report alleged violations.

According to the Department of Environmental Protection, the agency has fielded more than 20,000 complaints to date.

That’s an average of 80 per-day at minimum, assuming the hotline launched on July 1st.

“Not surprised at all,” said Action News Jax First Alert Meteorologist Corey Simma.

Simma explained he and the First Alert Weather Team field numerous similar complaints on a regular basis, but those streaky clouds following planes have a simple explanation that’s been understood for decades.

“As long as there are planes flying, there are going to be contrails, but it depends on the weather as to whether or not we can actually see them or how long they stay visible,” said Simma.

Similarly, the Department of Environmental Protection reports that none of the complaints it has received have yielded any evidence of weather modification activities in the State of Florida.

“In practice, many of the reports received to date reflect a common and understandable misconception between naturally occurring clouds or aircraft condensation trails, known as contrails, and intentional weather modification activity,” a DEP spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “DEP has not received any reports or evidence suggesting that any individual or entity is in possession of, or operating, equipment prohibited under section 403.4115, F.S.”

However, the agency noted “numerous” complaints have been forwarded to the Department of Health.

The outcome has some state lawmakers like State Representative Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando) questioning whether there is any value to the state hotline at all.

“These are your tax dollars that could be going to teacher pay, or affordable housing programs, but instead, money is being spent on an unnecessary hotline,” said Eskamani.

We asked DEP how many employees staff the hotline and what the program costs, and are waiting for a response.

We also asked the Florida Department of Health how many complaints from DEP it has received and whether those complaints led to findings of any pubic health risks.

We’re also waiting to hear back on those questions.

Simma argued there could be at least some value to the hotline if DEP makes an effort to educate those who file complaints about the reality of what they’re seeing in the skies.

“At the same time, a lot of people are going to see this, and their minds will not be changed, and there’s nothing that anyone can say that will actually change their minds,” said Simma.

