Deputies locate Navy helicopter that reportedly made emergency landing in Central Florida

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Navy helicopter had to make an emergency landing in Volusia County, Action News Jax sister station WFTV in Orlando reports.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said deputies in its helicopter spotted the Navy helicopter, which appears to be undamaged.

WFTV reports that the Sheriff’s Office helicopter will land so that deputies can check on the other helicopter’s crew.

VCSO said that the emergency landing happened near State Road 11 and north of State Road 40.

Action News Jax is working to find out where the helicopter is from. We will have the latest updates on CBS47 Action News Jax at Noon.

