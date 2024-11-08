Caylen Deller, woman wanted in murder of Putnam County man Chad Mullen, arrested in Volusia County

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies have arrested a woman wanted in the murder of Putnam County man Chad Mullen.

Caylen Deller, 30, was supposed to arrive at an appointment in Volusia County on Friday and never showed up, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

That’s when PCSO put out an alert to the public around 2:15 p.m. Friday asking for help in finding her.

About an hour later, Action News Jax learned from PCSO that Deller was arrested in Volusia County. Deller has a warrant for a first-degree premeditated murder charge, PCSO said.

Action News Jax has told you previously about Mullen’s disappearance, the discovery of his body, and that Deller was a person of interest in the investigation of Mullen’s death.

Missing person Chad Mullen Putnam County Sheriff's Office offering $15,000 for information related to a man missing since early September.

