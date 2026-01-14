Deputies searching for missing teen in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are searching for 17-year-old Adan Turner, who went missing Tuesday afternoon near Russell Sampson Road.

Turner was last seen around 4:30 p.m., wearing a gray sweatshirt, black and white basketball shorts, and black tennis shoes.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office has a large presence in the area as the search continues.

Neighbors may notice more deputies and patrol cars than usual while crews look for any sign of the missing teen.

Anyone who has seen Turner or has information about where he might be is urged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (904) 824-8304.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.