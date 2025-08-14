DeSantis opening ‘Detention Depo’ in empty Baker County prison to combat illegal immigration

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that the Baker County Correctional Institution will become Florida’s second immigration detention facility, replacing plans for Camp Blanding.

The decision to use a portion of the empty Baker County facility, which was vacated in 2021, was driven by cost considerations and existing infrastructure, allowing the state to operationalize the facility within two weeks at a cost of $6 million, DeSantis said.

“We have what we want at Alligator Alcatraz,” said DeSantis, emphasizing the demand for additional detention capacity.

The Baker County Correctional Institution will have the capacity to house over 1,300 detainees and will be staffed by contractors and the National Guard, DeSantis said.

The facility requires upgrades, including air conditioning, to meet federal standards, but its existing infrastructure makes it a cost-effective choice, DeSantis said adding that the federal government will reimburse the $6 million cost to bring the facility online.

The decision was not influenced by a federal court order blocking new construction at the Everglades detention center, according to the Governor.

