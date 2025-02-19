DeSantis signs execution warrant for man who killed woman, granddaughter in 1993

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man convicted of killing a woman and her granddaughter will be put to death in Florida’s death chamber next week. Edward James, now 63, is scheduled to be executed March 20 for the 1993 murders of Betty Dick and her 8-year-old granddaughter Toni Neuner in Seminole County.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed James' execution warrant Tuesday. James is scheduled to be put to death at Florida State Prison.

DeSantis signed James' death warrant five days after the state’s first execution. Convicted murderer James Ford was put to death by lethal injection Thursday night.

The 64-year-old was convicted of killing Gregory Malnory, 25, and his wife Kimberly, 26 during a fishing trip in 1997 at a sod farm in southwest Charlotte County.

James Ford Execution Mugshot courtesy of the Florida Department of Corrections

