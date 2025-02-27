DeSantis softens call for end to property taxes, floats other options to lower assessments

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis appears to be softening his call to eliminate property taxes in Florida.

DeSantis put local governments on notice when he announced on social media he’d support the elimination of property taxes earlier this month.

Kurt Wenner with Florida TaxWatch explained property taxes are the biggest source of revenue for local governments, funding everything from police to schools.

Eliminating them, he warned, could force local governments to raise other taxes to compensate.

“Replacing $55 billion would require, let’s say on the sales tax, it would be more than double,” said Wenner.

We asked the governor how local governments, like the City of Jacksonville, which takes in more than half of its revenues from property taxes, could avoid raising other taxes if property taxes were eliminated.

In his response, he seemed to walk back his initial call.

“We’re going to approach this very thoughtfully, but the reason why we want to do this is to give people relief,” said DeSantis.

DeSantis floated some proposals already filed for the legislative session like raising the homestead exemption and freezing property tax increases for seniors.

“You have senior citizens that are on fixed incomes, and they’re now being told their home that they bought for $200,000 30 years ago is now worth $1.3 million, and they gotta pay up and pay more taxes. And the homestead exemption is too weak to protect people,” said DeSantis.

The governor suggested any reductions in tax revenue could be offset by his plan to roll out government efficiency programs at the state and local levels, similar to the one in place at the federal level.

It’s an option already being eyed by city leaders like Council Finance Chair Ron Salem (R-Group 2 At-Large).

“I think personnel obviously is a big expense in our budget, and how many do we have in what areas, and can we do more with less, I think are discussions that are very appropriate,” said Salem.

We asked Salem whether those efforts could be seen over the coming year.

“I think it could be even quicker than that,” Salem replied.

There is a bill filed for the upcoming session commissioning a study on the impact of eliminating property taxes, though no formal repeal proposal has been put forward.

The session kicks off next Tuesday.

