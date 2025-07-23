Detectives searching for fraud suspect who stole over $2,000

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man accused of stealing more than $2,000 by pretending to be a USAA Bank member.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Investigators say the suspect used a compromised card to access the victim’s account.

Anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is urged to contact CCSO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.