Detectives seek help identifying car break-in suspects in Oakleaf Plantation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Detectives in Clay County are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects linked to a string of car break-ins.

The incidents happened in the Grove Point neighborhood of Oakleaf Plantation, with burglaries reported around 3 a.m. on September 22 and again at 2 a.m. on October 27.

Authorities say the people shown in recent security videos are wanted for questioning.

Click here to watch the video the Clay County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook.

CCSO asks anyone with information to call (904) 264-6512.

