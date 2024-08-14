DHL Supply Chain named as company investing in Project Empire facility in North Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One of the largest logistics companies has announced its plans to build a 600,000-square-foot facility in North Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville City Council approved the development agreement last fall, code named Project Empire.

DHL Supply Chain will invest $64 million in the building and equipment for the logistics and distribution center in North Jacksonville. The finished facility will be located near Kraft Road and Eastport Road.

“We welcome DHL Supply Chain and thank them for choosing Jacksonville. Their new facility and the 100 jobs that will be created to support it are a reflection of our reputation as America’s Logistics Center,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan said. “We are proud to have the world’s leading contract logistics provider expand its operations in our fast-growing city.”

DHL Supply Chain operates 529 facilities and employees more than 51,000 associates in North America.

“This is a great win for our community and another example of international logistics companies seeing Jacksonville as a key location in the Southeast,” JAXUSA Partnership President Aundra Wallace said. “We have all the ingredients needed to reach customers throughout the Southeast – a deepwater port, access to interstates and rail and a talented workforce. We thank DHL for investing in our community and look forward to watching the company grow here.”

