Diana Ross 'coming out' to St. Augustine

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Diana Ross 2025 tour poster
Diana Ross 2025 Tour Diana Ross announces tour date at The Amp
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Entertainment icon Diana Ross will be headlining a concert at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in 2025. At 80-years-old, the singer is embarking on her new tour “Diana Ross: Celebrating Timeless Classics”.

This stop is scheduled for Tuesday, March 18th at 7:30 p.m.

You’ll be able to secure your tickets when they go on sale Friday, January 17th at 10 a.m. The cheapest options are listed at $44.50.

If you miss out on the St. Augustine date, Ross will also be making her way to the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on March 21st.

