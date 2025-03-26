Diana Ross ‘coming out’ to St. Augustine

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Entertainment icon Diana Ross will be headlining a concert at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre in 2025. At 80-years-old, the singer is embarking on her new tour “Diana Ross: Celebrating Timeless Classics”.

This stop is scheduled for Tuesday, March 18th at 7:30 p.m.

You’ll be able to secure your tickets when they go on sale Friday, January 17th at 10 a.m. The cheapest options are listed at $44.50.

If you miss out on the St. Augustine date, Ross will also be making her way to the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida on March 21st.

