Diaper giveaway offers help to Jacksonville moms

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Diaper Bank for Northeast Florida will hold a diaper distribution event on Thursday, October 16, from 9 a.m. to noon.

The event, organized in partnership with Sunshine Health, aims to provide supplies to families in need. The distribution will continue until supplies last.

In addition to diaper distribution, the Northeast Florida Healthy Start Coalition’s ‘Hey, Mama Mobile Pantry’ will be present at the event.

This mobile pantry, which launched in April 2023, travels to various areas in Jacksonville to offer baby supplies, self-care products, and health and nutrition education to families in Duval County.

Thursday’s diaper distribution will be held at the Sunshine Health Community Command Center, located at 5115 Normandy Blvd.

