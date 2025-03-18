Director of Putnam County day care accused of molesting child, deputies say

A Putnam County day care director is behind bars, accused of inappropriately touching a child, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office said.

The alleged abuse happened in the playground area of The Future Little Learners Center in Crescent City, PCSO said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

Gonzalo Aragon, 35, of Palm Coast, was arrested Friday by Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputies on a charge of molestation of a victim less than 12 years old by offender 18 years or older, PCSO said.

The day care is owned by Aragon’s mother, the Sheriff’s Office said.

PCSO said the investigation has been going on for several months, after the victim “reported the abuse to a parent who contacted the sheriff’s office.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Deputies said “other children disclosed seeing the victim on Aragon’s lap on the playground” and that he inappropriately touched the victim.

Aragon was transferred to the Putnam County Jail on Monday and is being held without bond.

Anyone with any additional information on this case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 386-329-0800.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.