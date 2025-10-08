Disabled parking enforcement in Jacksonville sees sharp decline, disability advocates say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As Florida observes Disability History and Awareness Week, new concerns are surfacing over whether Jacksonville is doing enough to protect accessible parking.

Disability advocates say citations have plummeted — and so has the funding tied to them.

Debbie Cross and her sister say fewer enforced accessible parking spots are making life harder.

Cross said, “We have to drive around and around, so it takes up a little time. And my sister won’t park anywhere unless there’s one empty.”

Doris Page, a driver, said: “It’s very frustrating because my sister is more handicapped than I am. And we’ve had a lot of people … you can tell when they get out they’re not handicapped.”

A member of the Mayor’s Disability Council said citation revenue has dropped significantly. One member said during the September meeting, “This month they generated $7,000 from that fund and typically, it’s around … $27,000–$33,000 average from what I remember.”

Seventy percent of each citation goes into the city’s Disabled Trust Fund, which supports local accessibility programs.

A review of citation records from multiple departments dating back to 2021 highlights a steep decline.

Page said: “I’ve never seen a policeman give anyone a ticket that’s in a handicap spot and shouldn’t be there.”

Notable drop-offs include 1,726 citations from Disability Services in 2021 — down to just 293 so far this year.

Agency JSO Parking Enforcement Aviation Authority Disability Services 2025 537 248 8 293 2024 531 683 7 1091 2023 401 723 20 1465 2022 415 478 968 1441 2021 557 384 5 1726

Disability advocates maintain the decrease is due to less enforcement, not because more people are following the rules.

Cross said: “I think they should be fined like they’re supposed to be. It’s hurting people who do really need it. Like my sister, who needs it, and sometimes we can’t find one.”

The city of Jacksonville responded:

“This parking program went through a reset over the past year and is currently being rebuilt. The Disabled Services Division has been recruiting more volunteers to implement it. In fact, several volunteers are currently going through the training program now and will be available in the coming months. We also invite members of the public to sign up to be a volunteer for this vital program.”

