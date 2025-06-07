Discovery Camps launch at the Museum of Science and History this summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This summer, the Museum of Science and History (MOSH) offers Discovery Camps to elementary and sixth-grade students.

Weekly camps are from June 9 to August 1, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The camps provide parents with an opportunity for their children to keep learning enjoyably and interactively, beyond the classroom.

“The camps will consist of fun experiments, wild crafts, and STEAM activities. Daily planetarium or science shows, and full exploration of the Museum! The weeks will be themed, including popular topics: Museum Detectives, MOSH’s School of Magic, Mastermind Inventors, and much more,” said the Museum of Science and History.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Camps will be grouped by grade level:

Kindergarten

1st – 2nd Grades

3rd – 4th Grades

5th – 6th Grades

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Mini STEM camps will also be offered to students who are five years old by September 1. STEM camps aim to prepare kids for Kindergarten in the fall.

To get more information regarding the Discovery Camps, click here.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.